Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.46

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.46 and traded as high as C$62.78. Metro shares last traded at C$62.27, with a volume of 346,775 shares.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

