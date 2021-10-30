Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

