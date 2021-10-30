Mist Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $1.96 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

