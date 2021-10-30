Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.78% of Mistras Group worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

