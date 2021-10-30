Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.37.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.