MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,099 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $319.42 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

