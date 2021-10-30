MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 305.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

