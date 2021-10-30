MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,797 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

