MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,146 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $179.96 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $167.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

