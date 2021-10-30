MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

