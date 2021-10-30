MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

