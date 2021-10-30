MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.96.

TYL opened at $543.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.95 and its 200 day moving average is $459.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $546.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

