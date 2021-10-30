MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.