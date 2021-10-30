MML Investors Services LLC Has $1 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 229.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

