MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $200.65 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $141.34 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

