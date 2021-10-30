MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,667 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

