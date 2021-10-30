MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,237 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $134.84 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.