Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Molina Healthcare worth $93,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.08.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.