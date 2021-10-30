Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.72% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $233,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

