Morgan Stanley Buys 616,102 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of DraftKings worth $238,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,292,353 shares of company stock worth $239,274,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $46.59 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

