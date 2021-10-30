Morgan Stanley Has $226.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $226,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

