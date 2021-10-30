Morgan Stanley Has $241.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $241,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

