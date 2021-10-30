Morgan Stanley Purchases 69,523 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of General Dynamics worth $241,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

