Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Align Technology worth $238,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $624.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.36 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.