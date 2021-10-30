Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) to Issue $0.56 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.84.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.