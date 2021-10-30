MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of MSCI worth $147,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $664.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.75. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.15 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

