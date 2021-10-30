MTY Food Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

