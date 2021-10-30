MTY Food Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.