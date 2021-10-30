N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

