Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nasdaq worth $89,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 144.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $209.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

