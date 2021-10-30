National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.70 Million

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $513.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.80 million and the highest is $525.60 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,932,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

