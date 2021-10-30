Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $593.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 6,215.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.