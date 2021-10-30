nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of nCino worth $61,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,969 shares of company stock valued at $14,626,635. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

