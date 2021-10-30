NCR Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NCR stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. NCR has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NCR by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NCR by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 25.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

