NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report $11.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.