Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11,716.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.