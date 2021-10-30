NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $93.84 or 0.00152082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $34,780.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

