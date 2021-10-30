Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.40% of Nielsen worth $301,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.