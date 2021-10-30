NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $167.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

