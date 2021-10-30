Northern Trust Corp Has $47.48 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Haemonetics worth $47,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

