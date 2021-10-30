Northern Trust Corp Has $47.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $47,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

