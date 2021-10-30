Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Travel + Leisure worth $48,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

