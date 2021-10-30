Northern Trust Corp Sells 120,173 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

