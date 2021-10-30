Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,005 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Kennametal worth $46,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

