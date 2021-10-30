Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,172 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

