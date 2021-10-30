Northern Trust Corp Sells 460,206 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Natera worth $44,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 214.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Natera by 54.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 16,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 66.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

