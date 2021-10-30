NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.08% of NorthWestern worth $64,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

