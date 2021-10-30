NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 213.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.9%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.