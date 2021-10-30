Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Nordson worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 71.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.21 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $257.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

