Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of STORE Capital worth $65,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

