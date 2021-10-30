Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $59.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640,185 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

